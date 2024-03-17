Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day at Arcata Library

Submit Release
Humboldt County Library featureLike Mr. Rogers, Arcata Library believes it’s a beautiful day in this neighborhood and will celebrate its helpers on Fred Rogers’ birthday, Wednesday, March 20 from 11:00 to 12:00 with a special Storytime at Arcata Library, 500 7th St.

Guest readers of Gerald & Piggy books are: Chris Cooper, County Librarian; Michelle Dobosh & Garrett Nada, Scoops Ice Cream; Oded Russo, City of Arcata Maintenance; Rene Chavez, trumpet teacher; Denny Dorsett, RN; Eureka Symphony Musicians; and Ann Kilby, Library Volunteer.

[A special segment will be conducted by Eureka Symphony Conductor, Carol Jacobson, who will read and conduct the children in a rhythm sticks song as part of Arcata Library’s “Won’t You Be Our Neighbor” special story time on March 20th, Mr. Rogers’ birthday.]

Questions? Call 707-822-5954.

