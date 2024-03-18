AircraftExchange Tops $60 Billion in Biz Aircraft Resales
As It Celebrates 5th Anniversary
AircraftExchange is now the go-to marketplace where the best biz aircraft are bought and sold by the best, most-respected professionals in the aviation business.”BOISE, IDAHO, US, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is observing the fifth anniversary of AircraftExchange.com, the organization’s exclusive business aircraft online search portal.
Utilizing the portal in the past five years, IADA dealers have sold over 6,500 aircraft worth $60 billion. It is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer.
Currently, nearly 600 business aircraft are listed exclusively by IADA dealers on the site, which anyone can search. AircraftExchange, launched Feb 1, 2019, is now accessed 46,000 times monthly by buyers and sellers of aircraft.
“AircraftExchange is now the go-to marketplace where the best biz aircraft are bought and sold by the best, most-respected professionals in the aviation business,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “When aircraft sellers list their aircraft with the world's only accredited dealers, they access IADA's global reach and strong network to bring about a well-researched and appropriately priced sale much faster with more transparency than any other sales route,” Starling added.
AircraftExchange is the only marketplace that provides access to a network of accredited dealers and certified brokers, as well as a stable of verified aviation services and products members to complete transactions and operate aircraft. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet rigid standards and undergo a formal review process. IADA dealers and certified brokers adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions.
In addition, IADA carefully vets and verifies aviation service and aviation products providers for their capabilities, experience, expertise, and history of customer satisfaction before approving them as valued IADA members. These elite providers meet IADA's high standards and expectations for aircraft maintenance, insurance, financing, and more, and maintain ongoing, decades-long relationships with the organization.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Buyers can browse through data-rich listings for the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets.
Watch-lists with enabled custom alerts and updates notify users when aircraft for sale become available and track price changes, helping guide purchase decisions and timing.
Weekly aircraft reports provide data and insights with the latest listings and records of recent sales. Stay in-the-know buyers and sellers can provide timely updates to C-suite executives to buy and sell business aircraft from the world’s most-trusted dealers.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. Ninety-six percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 72 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 61 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 46 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 46 percent work in the Middle East and 46 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
