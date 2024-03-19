California-Grown Hemp Tea Returns
The Sisters of the Valley Re-Introduce Their Popular Hemp Tea
We know that people use the tea for a wide variety of purposes . . . (and) it’s the most unprocessed and natural way of receiving the plant, besides growing it yourself.”MERCED, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a more than three-year hiatus due to stringent quality standards, the Sisters of the Valley are delighted to announce the return of their signature hand-shred hemp tea.
The journey to this moment has been one of dedication and commitment to purity. Since the establishment of this farm in 2015, the Sisters have upheld stringent measures to ensure the potency and purity of their products.
Annual testing of water, soil, and plants ensure that their products are free from toxins that compromise health and integrity. However, the harvest of fall 2020 presented an unexpected challenge. Following years of pristine water and soil, the end of the drought brought an influx of natural mercury and lead, rendering the Sisters’ crop unsuitable for consumption.
Faced with this setback, the Sisters had to make supply changes. But they continued to meticulously grow and sacrifice three long-season crops of hemp, utilizing its remarkable ability to cleanse soil, before ceremoniously burning each harvest.
Today, the Sisters are happy to share that preliminary testing shows the soil and water to be mercury and lead-free. That means, the long season crop this year will become the popular tea the Sisters customers formerly enjoyed.
In the interim, the Sisters have partnered with a trusted farm in North Carolina, whose fresh, clean high-CBD flower enables them to reintroduce their tea to the market with confidence. "This interim solution ensures the customers continue to experience the benefits of our products while we await the return of our beloved California-grown hemp," said Sister Kate, the founder.
“When we couldn’t restock the tea, people were disappointed and continued to ask us when it would be back in stock. And though we tried to find replacement flower of equal quality, it proved to be impossible until recently, when we began working with the North Carolina farm," explained Sister Halla, who managed customer service on the farm.
"We know that people use the tea for a wide variety of purposes. The hemp flower makes a great poultice for insect bites or other skin wounds; it can be smoked in place of tobacco and is less harmful and not at all addictive; it can be cooked with, made into a tincture or pure plant oil or a liniment. It’s the most unprocessed and natural way of receiving the plant, besides growing it yourself,” she added.
The Sisters acknowledge that it was an inconvenience to customers who bought regularly, but there was no choice. "There's a reason we invest so much in testing," explained Sister Kate. "Conditions change."
The Sisters continue to be committed to transparency and integrity, and are very grateful to the customers who support them as they navigate a time old journey of farmers. The Sisters are committed to retaining the trust they have earned over the years by ensuring all their products are healing, without harming, as they have always been.
The Sisters make all their products on a one-acre farm in the heart of the central valley of California. They operate with three state licenses, one for human food, governing the oils, gelcaps, teas and coffees, one for pet food, governing the CBD pet oil, and one for cosmetics, which governs the healing salves, soaps and sprays. They have been in operation since January of 2015. For inquiries, please contact support@sistersofcbd.com.
