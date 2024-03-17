Rutland Barracks / Simple assault - Disorderly conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001591
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Sgt. Cushing
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/16/2024 1444hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Horton Road
VIOLATION: Simple assault / disorderly conduct
ACCUSED: David A. Torrey
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 16, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to the Town of Hubbardton for a report of a male threatening people with 2x4 and acting disorderly.
While enroute, Troopers were provided a description of the male as he had left the scene.
Troopers encountered the male, later identified as David A. Torrey, on Vermont Route 144. Based on information provided at the scene Mr. Torrey was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Mr. Torrey was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on March 18, 2024, and also was issued conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 1000hrs
COURT: Rutland Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.