Rutland Barracks / Simple assault - Disorderly conduct

CASE#: 24B4001591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle / Sgt. Cushing

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/16/2024 1444hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Horton Road

VIOLATION: Simple assault / disorderly conduct

ACCUSED: David A. Torrey

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

On March 16, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to the Town of Hubbardton for a report of a male threatening people with 2x4 and acting disorderly.

While enroute, Troopers were provided a description of the male as he had left the scene.

Troopers encountered the male, later identified as David A. Torrey, on Vermont Route 144. Based on information provided at the scene Mr. Torrey was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Mr. Torrey was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on March 18, 2024, and also was issued conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 1000hrs

COURT: Rutland Superior

MUG SHOT: Yes

