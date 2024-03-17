Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Simple assault - Disorderly conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B4001591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Sawtelle  / Sgt. Cushing                           

STATION: VSP - Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/16/2024 1444hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Horton Road

VIOLATION: Simple assault / disorderly conduct

 

ACCUSED: David A. Torrey                                            

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 16, 2024, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to the Town of Hubbardton for a report of a male threatening people with 2x4 and acting disorderly.

 

While enroute, Troopers were provided a description of the male as he had left the scene.

 

Troopers encountered the male, later identified as David A. Torrey, on Vermont Route 144.  Based on information provided at the scene Mr. Torrey was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct.

 

Mr. Torrey was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland where he was processed and released on a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court on March 18, 2024, and also was issued conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024  1000hrs           

COURT: Rutland Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a   

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

