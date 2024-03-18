Turkish Exporters to Forge Partnerships in Toronto: Exclusive B2B Event Unveils Opportunities for Canadian Businesses
The delegation of 19 Turkish exporters will meet with Canadian businesses in Toronto on April 29, 2024.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A momentous occasion is on the horizon as Toronto prepares to welcome a delegation of Turkish exporters from April 28 to May 1, 2024. A group of 19 Turkish exporters, supported by the Republic of Turkiye Ministry of Trade, the Turkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), and the Istanbul Mineral and Metals Exporters' Association (IMMIB), will meet with Canadian businesses in Toronto for a unique B2B event.
Set for April 29, 2024, at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre, this free B2B event will showcase various sectors like renewable energy, steel wire mesh, electronics, bakery & confectionery products, fresh produce, and post-production & VFX.
This exclusive event offers attendees targeted B2B meetings meticulously designed to align with their business interests. The meetings aim to efficiently match attendees with ideal suppliers and partners during their time slots.
The event will also foster international connections, featuring executives from the Turkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), the Commercial Attaché of Republic of Turkiye in Toronto, and the Istanbul Mineral and Metals Exporters' Association (IMMIB). These connections present unparalleled openings for building relationships and exploring new avenues of cooperation.
Mike Ward, Executive Director of the Canadian-Turkish Business Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. He stated, "We're excited to connect Turkish exporters with Canadian businesses, tapping into Turkiye's dynamic market. This market is significant for Canada, with a $3.176 billion import volume in 2022. This volume presents promising collaboration and growth opportunities for Canadian and Turkish enterprises."
He also highlighted the crucial role of the upcoming delegation of 19 Turkish exporters from 16 different sectors in exploring new suppliers and expanding supply channels.
Canadian businesses are urged to attend this vital B2B event in Toronto, which promises to unlock a wealth of new business prospects and pave the way for mutually beneficial collaborations.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit the B2B event website.
B.Bill ONEN
Turkishexporters.ca
bill.onen@turkishexporters.ca