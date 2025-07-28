Türkiye’s Automotive Trade Delegation Head to Toronto for Exclusive B2B Event

Turkish Delegation Invitation

The delegation of 14 Turkish automotive parts manufacturers and exporters will meet with Canadian businesses in Toronto on September 3, 2025

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 3, 2025, Türkiye’s leading automotive parts manufacturers will gather at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel for a one-day B2B matchmaking event with Canadian companies in the automotive and transportation sectors.The delegation features vetted, export-ready Turkish suppliers offering parts for passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses, tractors, and construction machinery. Many are already working with global OEMs and aftermarket brands — and are now seeking to grow into the Canadian market. This event will unite the Turkish delegation and Canadian companies from across the automotive ecosystem — from OEMs and Tier 1–2 suppliers to fleet service operators, distributors, and garages.A Two-Way Trade OpportunityFor Turkish companies, this delegation represents a strategic step in expanding their global footprint and entering a trusted, stable market. Türkiye and Canada already enjoy strong diplomatic and commercial relations, and this event reflects Türkiye's ongoing interest in deepening trade with North America. The bilateral trade relationship continues to grow, with opportunities in advanced manufacturing, the automotive sector, and clean technology.For Canadian companies, the event presents a timely opportunity to diversify their supply chains and mitigate sourcing risks in an increasingly unpredictable global trade landscape. Changing global dynamics make resilient and diverse trade partnerships more crucial than ever. Collaborating with Turkish exporters could strengthen the resilience and cost-effectiveness of Canadian manufacturing over the long term.About the DelegationThis event is organized by the Uludag Exporters' Association with the support of the Republic of Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, as part of a broader initiative to strengthen international trade networks. Participating companies are leaders in their respective sectors, boasting proven expertise, global certifications, and a readiness to serve new partners in the Canadian market.Event Details📅 Date: September 3, 2025📍 Location: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, ON🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Flexible drop-in format)💵 Admission: Free🔗 Register here: turkishautomotive.ca

