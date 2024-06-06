Turkish Machinery Manufacturers to Forge Partnerships in Toronto: Exclusive B2B Event on June 11,2024
The delegation of 8 Turkish machinery manufacturers and exporters will meet with Canadian businesses in Toronto on June 11, 2024TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A momentous and exclusive opportunity is on the horizon as Toronto prepares to welcome a delegation of Turkish Machinery manufacturers and exporters from June 10 to June 13, 2024. This unique event, supported by the Republic of Turkiye's Ministry of Trade, and the Machinery Exporters Association (MAIB), will provide Canadian businesses with the privilege of meeting with a group of 8 Turkish exporters in Toronto.
Turkiye is the sixth-largest machine manufacturer in Europe, ranked 26th in the global machinery trade in 2022.
In 2022, Turkiye's machinery exports reached $25.5 billion, contributing 10 percent of its total exports. This is a testament to the high quality and global recognition of Turkish machines, which are used in more than 200 countries around the world.
This free B2B event, set for June 11, 2024, at the Hotel X Toronto, will showcase products such as hydraulic cylinders, roll forming machines, CNC machining, hydraulic rotary actuators, pneumatic cylinders, water pumps, food and beverage processing machines, and mechanical power presses. The delegation companies actively seek distributors for their products and direct sales opportunities in the Canadian market.
This exclusive event offers attendees targeted B2B meetings meticulously designed to align with their business interests. The meetings aim to efficiently match attendees with ideal suppliers and partners during their time slots.
The event will also foster international connections, featuring executives from the Machinery Exporters Association (MAIB) and the Commercial Attaché of the Republic of Turkiye in Toronto. These connections present unparalleled openings for building relationships and exploring new avenues of cooperation.
Canadian businesses are invited to attend this vital B2B event in Toronto, which promises to unlock a wealth of new business prospects and pave the way for exciting and potentially fruitful collaborations with Turkish machinery manufacturers and exporters.
B.Bill Onen
Oppsense Inc.
info@turkishmachinery.ca
Turkish Machinery Industry