ReElement Technologies Corporation’s Wholly Owned African Subsidiary Names His Excellency Baba Kamara to Board
Joining in his individual capacity, Kamara, is a former Ghanaian National Security Advisor & current official for the Economic Community of West African States
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)
Success for ReElement Technologies Africa is success for the people of Africa and for the strength of the global critical minerals supply chain.”FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd., has added His Excellency Baba Kamara to its board as its first independent member of the Africa subsidiary. H.E. Kamara will help guide the company via its partnerships within Africa to ensure that the partnerships are established with a long-term mutual benefit to all parties involved.
— Baba Kamara
Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies commented, “We couldn’t be more grateful and honored to have Baba be a member of our ReElement family. His experience, knowledge, passion and drive motivates our team to accomplish big goals and big dreams with our African partners. We hope that our company, through Baba’s leadership and guidance can continue his legacy to work with the local communities to together unlock the full value of the resources of African nations.”
Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies Africa commented, “Our business model is focused on value addition and forming local partnerships with African companies and communities. Working together is essential to long-term success for all stakeholders. To achieve common goals, we must move swiftly but wisely, and in a manner that ensures tangible benefits to all parties involved. Baba’s long record of leadership, regional statesmanship, diplomacy, and business acumen enormously benefits ReElement Africa’s ambitious objectives.”
Baba Kamara commented, “Success for ReElement Technologies Africa is success for the people of Africa and for the strength of the global critical minerals supply chain. Our bold but achievable objective: multiply the value of Africa’s natural resources for the benefit of the African people and for the world. ReElement’s technology and vision unlocks the economic potential of the continent by bringing the high value addition step of refinement, which has long been the missing link in the critical minerals value chain in Africa.”
High Excellency Baba Kamara Bio
Amb. Issifu Baba Braimah Kamara, a seasoned diplomat and business leader, brings decades of expertise in peace and security, governance, and international relations to ReElement Africa with the goal of helping countries process and retain value of their own resources. With a Master's degree in Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center and Master's in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Amb. Kamara has continued to hone his skills through Harvard Executive Education and other prestigious institutions worldwide.
In his distinguished career, Amb. Kamara has held pivotal roles, including National Security Advisor and Senior Presidential Advisor in Ghana's government. He's also served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria and serves currently as a High Official for ECOWAS. He's also a successful entrepreneur, founding and leading infrastructure companies since 1981.
Amb. Kamara's astute leadership extends beyond business. He's a seasoned diplomat, adept at navigating complex international relations and conflict resolution. His experiences in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and with ECOWAS has earned him respect across the African continent and strong personal relationships leaders from around the globe. His cultural awareness and diplomatic finesse empowers him to connect with people from diverse backgrounds, proving him as a valuable asset in both business and diplomacy.
Married with children, Amb. Kamara is fluent in English and four Ghanaian languages and calls Accra, Ghana home.
ReElement Technologies Africa Ltd Mission:
A wholly owned subsidiary of ReElement Technologies Corporation, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands focused on partnering with local companies and nations on the African continent to unlock the value of the resources via partnership with local partners.
Focus and attributes:
- Efficiently build local refining facilities in the partner nation to process lithium, cobalt, nickel, niobium, rare earth elements and other elements and minerals.
- Technology is a modular and scalable enabling the company to expand capacity as feedstock/production expands.
- Process is low capex and low opex enabling a cost effective and win-win solution
- Process uses lower energy, lower water and lower chemical use then traditional hydrometallurgy or solvent extraction enabling and environmentally friendly method of purification and refining, identical to the sites operated within the Unite States.
- Enables local enrichment to bring the value step to the resource rich nation, thereby creating additional value for the nations resources in country and economic diplomacy
ReElement utilizes its patented technology for the separation and purification phase of rare earth and battery material processing and refining that maximizes the surface area interface by using columns and resins, rather than toxic acids and solvents, in the hydrometallurgical process. Utilizing its technology it is able to eliminate a significant amount of capex, square footage, environmental impact and use of chemicals to create separation and purification of rare earth and critical minerals versus using the legacy methods of solvent-based extraction methods. The technology was designed over the years from commercially operating processes in the separation and purification of fructose and glucose in the sugar industry to commercial production of insulin in the drug industry.
ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for refined rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy and national security needs. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for critical and rare earth element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.
David Sauve
ReElement Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube