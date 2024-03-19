“Space for Art” Film Official Selection at the Atlanta Documentary Film Festival (Docufest)
this heartfelt film brings much needed optimism during these tumultuous times”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Documentary Film Festival (Docufest), to be held from March 23-24, has officially selected the film “Space for Art” for its 2024 festival.
— Michael Potter, Executive Producer
“Space for Art” is an extraordinary documentary film on the power of hope, courage, and healing. Featuring astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, the film follows her on perhaps her most important mission of uniting a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. Meet the Space for Art team who bring this mission to life, and some of the young children who are wise beyond their years. According to Executive Producer, Michael Potter, “this heartfelt film brings much needed optimism during these tumultuous times.”
Astronuat Nicole Stott, a central subject of the film said, “Our Space for Art team is so grateful for this beautiful film that shares the story of our space, art, and healing mission – and most importantly shines a light on the incredible strength and inspiration of the children and their families who create the artwork that comes together in such a meaningful way.”
“Space for Art” is also an official selection in the Beverly Hills Film Festival, an official selection in the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival - Human Spirit, a finalist in the Canada Shorts: Canadian & International Short Film Festival, a finalist at the Raw Science Film Festival, and a semi-finalist at the Miami Short Film Festival and nominated for the Indie Short Festival - Los Angeles International Short Film Festival.
About The Space For Art Foundation
The Space for Art Foundation has the vision for a world where children experiencing life’s challenges are inspired to imagine and create a positive future for themselves. A future that transcends those challenges and is brought to life through space and art and an understanding of their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth. The Space for Art Foundation is on a mission of Space, Art, & Healing ~ Uniting a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art.
About the Atlanta Documentary Film Festival (Docufest)
The 19th Annual Atlanta Documentary Film Festival (Atlanta DocuFest) will be held March 23 - 24, 2024 at Limelight Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. The festival is a celebration of documentary filmmakers, films and fans.
Official Selection
ILC Dover
Since the Apollo Moon landing days, ILC Dover has been the primary supplier of spacesuits for NASA. They are pushing the boundaries of possibility and protecting the lives of astronauts performing the most daring missions in space ~ they are the leaders in protective aerospace solutions. Not only is ILC Dover THE spacesuit company, they have also been generous partners to the Space for Art Foundation since our very beginning; volunteering their time and talent to quilt together the first art spacesuit, HOPE, from artwork created by children in one US hospital. Without hesitation, the team at ILC Dover has moved forward hand-in-hand with the Space for Art Foundation, having now quilted together five art spacesuits with pieces of artwork from children in hospitals, refugee centers, orphanages, & schools in all 192 countries on the planet.
Space for Art Film Trailer