Scholarships Available for Lost Coast Camp – Application Deadline April 3rd

Press release from Lost Coast Camp:

North Group, Redwood Chapter, Sierra Club is seeking children to attend two week-long overnight sessions at Lost Coast Camp in Petrolia this summer. 2024 marks the 28th year that the group has provided a camping experience for children through its Lucille Vinyard/Susie Van Kirk Environmental Education Fund.

North Group plans to offer up to four scholarships (worth $750 each!): two to the July 6-12 Ranch & Wild session for kids 8-11 years old and two to the July 24-30 River & Adventure session for kids 9-12 years old. Children residing in Humboldt or Del Norte Counties are eligible to apply, unless they previously received a North Group camp scholarship.

The camp’s mission is to provide youth with a dynamic summer camp experience, which promotes building self-esteem and positive friendships, individual expression, and fostering an appreciation for the natural world. Activities include hiking, swimming, canoeing, archery, art, and singing around the campfire. Visit www.lostcoastcamp.org for details.

Camper selections will be based on responses to questions on a 1-page application form. Each child may apply for only one camp session. Those receiving scholarships must submit an essay about their experience for the North Group newsletter or repay their scholarship. Parents are responsible for transporting their children to and from the camp location.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – no exceptions. Completed forms may be mailed to Sue Leskiw, 155 Kara Ln, McKinleyville CA 95519 or scanned and e-mailed to [email protected]. To obtain an application form, e-mail Sue or call (707) 442-5444.