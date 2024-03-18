Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness to Open New Gym in Kensington, PA

Movement Logo Climbing Wall in Movement Gym Movement Yoga Movement Climber Movement Equipment

Movement Kensington is Set to Expand Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness Experiences for the Philadelphia Community

KENSINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movement, the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms, today announced plans for their newest facility: Movement Kensington. Positioned at 1700 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19122, this new location will be conveniently situated in the heart of Kensington, just two miles from Movement’s Callowhill location. With the rapid development in the Kensington area, characterized by its lively residential and commercial ambiance, Movement eagerly anticipates contributing to this flourishing community.

"We are delighted to bring our passion for climbing, fitness, and yoga to the growing community of Kensington," says Jeremy Levitt, CEO at Movement Gyms. "Our new gym will feature outstanding amenities and serve as a hub for cultivating community ties and personal growth."

For those seeking a unique climbing experience or looking to enhance their fitness and yoga practice, the Kensington location is set to impress. With its expansive 41,109 square feet, the facility will dedicate approximately 29,000 square feet to climbing, featuring walls reaching up to 42 feet high. Climbers can expect a comprehensive experience, including ropes and bouldering, catering to all skill levels.

In addition to its world-class climbing facilities, Movement Kensington will offer a well-rounded fitness experience. Guests can take advantage of a dedicated boutique-style yoga studio, cardio zones, weight areas featuring Olympic lifting platforms, and fully stocked functional fitness zones. The facility will also provide a variety of yoga and fitness classes to suit all preferences and skill levels. Locker rooms and a gear shop will be available on-site, ensuring that all your climbing and fitness needs are met. Whether you're a seasoned climber or just starting your journey, Movement Kensington is designed to cater to your needs and support your climbing and fitness goals.

Movement Gyms Kensington is expected to open its doors in 2025, promising an unparalleled fitness experience to climbers and fitness enthusiasts in the Philadelphia area. Stay tuned for updates on the grand opening and membership opportunities.

About Movement Climbing, Yoga and Fitness

Movement is the largest nationwide community of indoor climbing gyms. Every Movement facility is committed to growing the climbing community through a shared vision to empower personal transformation. Movement gyms feature bouldering, top-roping, and lead climbing, as well as amenities like yoga studios, functional fitness, cardio zones, and climbing gear shops. Each facility caters to participants of all abilities – from competitive athletes to weekend adventurers and families. Learn more at www.movementgyms.com