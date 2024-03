AHVAP Leaders Inducted into National Academies of Practice

2024 NAP Induction Ceremony AHVAP Logo

AHVAP Board of Directors Officers Inducted into Prestigious National Academies of Practice in Recognition of Contributions to Healthcare.

AHVAP is beyond blessed to have the leadership of Karen and Anne Marie. This esteemed recognition from the National Academies of Practice further confirms the tremendous leadership of AHVAP. ” — Dr. Hudson Garrett, Executive Director and EVP

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) is pleased to announce the induction of two members of the Association's Board of Directors into the prestigious National Academies of Practice ( NAP ). On Saturday, March 16, 2024, AHVAP President, Karen Niven, and President-Elect, Anne Marie Orlando, were both formally inducted into the National Academies of Practice Nursing Practice. They represented under 100 healthcare leaders that were selected for this prestigious honorThese exceptional leaders have been selected through a rigorous, blinded review process based on their contributions to healthcare and nursing leadership, professional experience, educational background, leadership and collaboration, advocacy, commitment to continuing education, and letters of recommendation from their peers attesting to the impact of their work at a national scale. The induction of Karen and Anne Marie is a true testament to the interprofessional leadership contributions and advocacy executed by the AHVAP Board of Directors each and every day. AHVAP's Board of Directors is comprised of a diverse group of healthcare leaders, professionals, and Industry Partners, and is charged with advancing the specialty of healthcare value analysis across the healthcare continuum.NAP is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 to advise governmental bodies on our healthcare system. Distinguished practitioners and scholars are elected by their peers from multiple different health professions to join the only interprofessional group of healthcare practitioners and scholars dedicated to supporting affordable, accessible, coordinated quality healthcare for all. NAP firmly believes that close collaboration and coordination of different healthcare professions, aligned through a common vision, can advocate for patients and model excellence in interprofessional and preventive care. NAP is dedicated to lifelong learning from, with, and among different healthcare professions to promote and preserve health and well-being for society.With the induction of Karen and Anne Marie, AHVAP now has a total of four members that hold this prestigious honor recognizing their commitment to inter professional healthcare education, clinical practice, and research.ABOUT AHVAPAHVAP is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders in the healthcare continuum. The Association exists to ensure the delivery of high quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum of care in collaboration with our stakeholders.