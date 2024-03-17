Christian Institute leader dead at 60

THE CHRISTIAN Institute has announced that yesterday (MAR13), its founder and Director, Colin Hart, died suddenly of a suspected heart attack, aged 60. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

In a letter to its supporters, Acting Director, Ciarán Kelly wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know that our director and brother in Christ, Colin Hart, has been called home by the Lord to be with Him in glory.

“We deeply mourn this great and unexpected loss. But we do not mourn as those who have no hope (1 Thess. 4:13). Rather, we give thanks to God for a servant-hearted man who devoted his life to The Christian Institute in the service of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“In the coming days there will be many personal and organisational matters to arrange. Please pray for Colin’s family, the Institute’s staff and for all who knew him well, that we would know God’s peace and wisdom during this difficult time. Pray too that He would sustain and strengthen us as we seek to continue to glorify Him through our work.”

The Institute’s Chairman of Trustees, the Revd Dr Richard Turnbull, added: “We give thanks for Colin’s vision, gifts, and life, and pray for his family and friends. Many of you will have known Colin and will want to offer your own thanks and prayers to the Lord. The work continues as Colin would desire. Thank you for your support. Please keep all the staff and Trustees in your prayers.”

Mr Kelly’s letter concluded with verses from the Gospel of John: “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.’” (John 11:25-26)