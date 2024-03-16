Submit Release
Arrest Made in Three Establishment Burglaries

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department arrested 43-year-old Eyob Hailu, of no fixed address, after he broke into three businesses and stole merchandise. The offenses are listed below.

• On March 12, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., MPD received a call for a broken rear door at a business in the 2100 block of 14th Street NW. Officers determined the suspect gained entry to the business and stole property. CCN: 24038019

• On March 13, 2024, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of 9th Street NW, for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, they determined the suspect broke into the business and stole multiple bottles of wine.

   CCN: 24038039

• On March 13, 2024, at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 12th Street NW for the report of an audible alarm. When they arrived, they determined merchandise was stolen from the store. CCN: 24038066

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging this suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit: https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program

CCN: 24038019, 24038039, 24038066

