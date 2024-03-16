MPD Holds Inaugural Women’s Conference

The Metropolitan Police Department hosted its Inaugural Women’s Conference, "Women Connecting with a Purpose: Learn. Grow. Thrive.”

The conference was a transformative event designed to empower and inspire women in various aspects of their personal and professional lives. Focused on fostering meaningful connections, the conference aimed to create a supportive environment where women could exchange knowledge, experiences, and insights.

Almost 500 attendees engaged in diverse workshops, discussions, and networking opportunities, encouraging them to learn from each other, grow personally and professionally, and thrive in their chosen law enforcement roles. The conference covered a wide range of topics, including leadership development, career advancement, wellness, and work-life balance. It provided a comprehensive platform for women to connect, learn, and embark on a journey of inspiration, empowerment, and fulfillment.

The two-day conference had 30 presenters, panelists, and mentors. The conference was emceed by Dr. Tracie Keesee, the president and co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity. Other notable guests included D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Houston Metro Chief of Police Vera Bumpers, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Deputy Chief of Security Danielle Outlaw, and Women in Law Enforcement, Inc. President Catrina Bonus.