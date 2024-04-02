THE BRAGGS FAMILY Announces Return Home to The United States of America, Ready to Make Unprecedented Impact on the World
DIGNITARIES PICTURED: L-R, RIGEL, THE POWELL FAMILY, KECIA, THE BRAGGS FAMILY™, ITALIAN PRINCESSES IRINA AND NATALIA, DESCENDANTS OF THE MONA LISA, THE STROZZI FAMILY, REGINALD TRENT II, AND REGINALD TRENT I, THE BRAGGS FAMILY™
MICHELLE OBAMA #BringBackOurGirls focuses world's eyes on Nigeria's mass kidnapping | Nigeria | Politico | Official White House Photograph | Official White House Photographer | Amanda Lucidon
Homecoming Heartbreak: THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ Returns Amidst Tragedy As Champions of Hope for Nigeria's Stolen Daughters
Guiding, educating, and empowering lives worldwide with trust, integrity, and excellence. Your Family & Legacy Is Our Family & Legacy.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bittersweet twist of fate, THE BRAGGS FAMILY™, heralded as The World's First Family™ and The Most Exclusive Family of Influence™, announces their long-awaited return to the United States of America, amidst a backdrop of tragedy striking once again in Nigeria.
— BRAGGS GROUP
This comes after an illustrious two-decade tenure since serving abroad as esteemed U.S. Dignitaries. Having been mandated by the United States Government in 2004 to go into a Kingdom in The Middle East as U.S. Diplomats, The Family™ was sent in response to escalating unrest and terror threats at a time when all U.S. American families were being immediately evacuated from The Kingdom of Bahrain.
THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ will finally be made whole as a family for the first time since leaving the kingdom. This significant milestone marks the culmination of a journey fraught with challenges and triumphs, as they prepare to unleash their unparalleled potential upon the global stage once more, ready to shape a more brighter future for humanity.
A brand of excellence led by visionaries Dr. Reginald Trent Braggs, President Reginald Trent Braggs II, and Managing Director, Ebru Cartilli, leaders of legacy whose influence transcends across education & health, humanitarian aid & philanthropy, business & finance, security & protection, and beyond.
THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ emerges from the classified shadows of the U.S. government being now completely declassified with the ongoing intent of continuing the mission of making an indelible mark on every corner of the globe.
Their anticipated return to Los Angeles is eagerly awaited by admirers worldwide, signifying a poignant moment of what continues to be an unscripted, storied legacy. The world now awaits to see what luxury, marquis location THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ considers home after having been exposed to the world’s best as Royal Family Sheikh & 4 Seasons Residents, exclusive Ritz-Carlton Membership Privilege and more during their various tours of service throughout The Globe.
While their diplomatic endeavors may have flown under the radar, THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ has quietly fostered diplomatic relations aimed at promoting peace, unity and oneness on a global & universal scale. However, amidst the celebration of their homecoming, the recent tragic plight of a similarly repeat event of the Chibok girls in Nigeria seems to repeat itself. The tragedy, marking its 10 year anniversary, April 14, 2014, is preceded by more somber shadows of sorrow as terror fills the news with similar events recently occurring March 2024. More reminders of the challenges that persist in Nigeria, Africa, and around our world today.
THE BRAGGS FAMILY™, as a family, understands the needs and dynamics of family, and is making strides in fundraising for efforts toward the support and security and protection of families and their abilities to be educated safely by reducing probable thoughts of terror at home or abroad. 38 parents alone have died since 2014 from the stress and thoughts of wrestling with their worst nightmare, a missing child.
Their unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, including their advocacy and sacrifice as a family for the betterment and development of The Chibok girls, has garnered widespread recognition and support. The establishment of The New Foundation School, led by Founding Father and Director, Dr. Reginald Trent Braggs was generously backed with financial support from billionaire philanthropist, Robert Frederick Smith, a Leading Father of Response, who stands as a testament to the dedication towards education and hope in the face of adversity.
Notably, during their time abroad, former First Lady Michelle Obama shone as a radiant light in the highest office, bringing the urgent attention to the cause of the Chibok girls by famously holding the sign and stating, "Bring Back Our Girls." This powerful moment highlighted the urgency of the situation and galvanized global support for the girls' safe return, at the onset when the immediate support of negotiating human trafficking, kidnap, hostage and ransom release is the most crucial and the most needed. The Obama Family was selfless in coordinating early real resources of response on the ground with the Government of Nigeria.
As they embark on this new chapter, THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ remains steadfast in their mission to catalyze positive change, leveraging their platform to amplify voices and inspire action. Their philanthropic endeavors are poised to reach new heights as they address pressing societal issues and drive meaningful impact.
Amidst the anticipation of their return, President Reginald Trent Braggs reflects joyously on the prospect of coming home, expressing excitement for the opportunity to share the journey and story now that it is declassified. However, amidst the celebration, his poignant words reveal a deeper longing – a son he has not seen, spoken to, or held in so long, his heartfelt message resonating with the pain of separation endured over the years.
As America welcomes back the family that was sent in when every other American family was sent out, THE BRAGGS FAMILY™ stands ready to embark on the next chapter of their extraordinary journey. Their story, once shrouded in secrecy, is now ready to be shared with the world, offering a beacon of hope and inspiration in troubled times.
For media, t.v., radio, and film inquiries and other opportunities to engage with THE BRAGGS FAMILY™, including live appearances, reality programming and development, interviews, and theatrical ventures, please visit braggsfamilygroup.com or contact Managing Director, Ebru Cartilli at 1-213-588-1143 or press@braggsfamilygroup.com.
ABOUT BRAGGS FAMILY GROUP:
BRAGGS FAMILY GROUP (BRAGGS GROUP) is a global decentralized multi-family office with worldwide presence. An international family legacy brand built on discipline and area excellence in a number of capabilities including, but not limited to: advisory, business, banking and finance, diplomacy, military and security, strategy management and intelligence. As the company's presence continues to expand to new cities and countries, BRAGGS GROUP is sparking shared belief and renewed hope across the globe as the family's brilliant brand story brings forth light to unfold to the public spectacularly. To learn more about BRAGGS GROUP, visit www.braggsfamilygroup.com.
BRAGGS MEDIA GROUP
BRAGGS FAMILY GROUP
+1 213-588-1143
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn