Viscadia to Sponsor PMRC EU, April 2016
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a premier global forecasting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, proudly announces its participation in the Pharma Market Research Conference taking place in Munich, Germany from April 16-17. Viscadia is a Gold Sponsor of the conference.
On April 16, Viscadia will host a presentation from Doug Willson, Ph.D. entitled, “When You Can’t See the Forest for the Trees – Demand Research and Forecasting in Markets with Crowded Pipelines” scheduled for 12:10 pm CET. Dr. Willson is a Principal with Viscadia and has 30 years of experience in forecasting and analytics for the life sciences industry. Commenting on this presentation, Dr. Willson remarked, “Today’s life sciences markets are increasingly competitive, and pipelines in many therapeutic areas are crowded with new products. In these complex environments it is critical now more than ever to have robust demand assumptions driving product revenue forecasts. We will discuss the different elements of demand research and forecasting in crowded markets”.
Viscadia will also host a booth on the exhibit floor. Satish Kauta, Founder & CEO of Viscadia, commented, “We are delighted to have a strong presence at the conference as we enter the next phase of growth for Viscadia globally. We look forward to welcoming colleagues to our booth and engaging stakeholders in the European life sciences ecosystem”.
About Viscadia
Viscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.
