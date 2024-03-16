Maryland State Police Aviation Rescues Hiker in Frederick County

March 16, 2024

(THURMONT, MD) – Maryland State Police Aviation Command extricated an injured hiker on Friday in Frederick County.

The 23-year-old hiker needed aerial rescue after becoming injured while climbing at Chimney Rock. Fire and rescue units from Thurmont and surrounding areas responded first to help the hiker. Pilots maneuvered the Leonardo AW-139 helicopter above the hiker. A trooper/paramedic was lowered and secured the hiker into a patient extraction platform. He was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The MSPAC has served Maryland since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the state. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of these missions relies on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law-enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

