Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,652 in the last 365 days.

PVN seeks credit packages worth over $10.11 billion

VIETNAM, March 16 -  

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) plans to seek credit packages worth about VNĐ250.3 trillion (US$10.11 billion) from now to the end of 2024 to serve its development investment, the company's chairman Lê Mạnh Hùng said. 

During the meeting with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hà Nội on Thursday, Hùng proposed the State to maintain a stable lending interest rate.

Hùng said PVN's asset and debt structures topped VNĐ240 trillion. If interest rates rose by 1 per cent, the company's capital expenditure would increase by about VNĐ2.4 trillion each year.

In addition, PVN suggested domestic banks, especially the four State-owned joint stock commercial banks, expand credit limits for large projects and large-scale enterprises.

He added that PVN's projects were big ones, so the loan value was also large. 

For example, the Nghi Sơn Refinery had a loan scale of about $5 billion. Thus if the Government had the policy to increase the loan limit, large enterprises and large projects could get access to local credit packages effectively. 

At the same time, the chairman also petitioned the State Bank of Vietnam to stabilise the exchange rate. 

PVN's foreign currency outstanding loans now stood at VNĐ38 trillion, equivalent to $1.55 billion. Therefore, exchange rate fluctuations and risks would also greatly affect the group's business activities, he said. — VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

PVN seeks credit packages worth over $10.11 billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more