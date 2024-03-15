Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,651 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1424

PENNSYLVANIA, March 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1424

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

251

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD, DUSH,

PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, K. WARD,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

VOGEL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN, MARCH 15, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 15, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Governor to offer the services of the Pennsylvania

National Guard to the State of Texas in support of Operation

Lone Star.

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution of the

United States requires the Federal Government to protect the

states against invasion; and

WHEREAS, Since January 2021, more than 7 million illegal

immigrants have crossed the southern border of the United

States, the majority of which have entered through Texas; and

WHEREAS, The Federal Government has failed to adequately

secure the border and has encouraged the increase in illegal

immigration by prohibiting Texas from defending its border; and

WHEREAS, On May 16, 2023, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent

letters to all governors in the United States requesting support

for Operation Lone Star; and

WHEREAS, Currently, 14 states, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa,

Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1424

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more