Senate Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1424
PENNSYLVANIA, March 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1424
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
251
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD, DUSH,
PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, K. WARD,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,
VOGEL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN, MARCH 15, 2024
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 15, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Urging the Governor to offer the services of the Pennsylvania
National Guard to the State of Texas in support of Operation
Lone Star.
WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution of the
United States requires the Federal Government to protect the
states against invasion; and
WHEREAS, Since January 2021, more than 7 million illegal
immigrants have crossed the southern border of the United
States, the majority of which have entered through Texas; and
WHEREAS, The Federal Government has failed to adequately
secure the border and has encouraged the increase in illegal
immigration by prohibiting Texas from defending its border; and
WHEREAS, On May 16, 2023, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent
letters to all governors in the United States requesting support
for Operation Lone Star; and
WHEREAS, Currently, 14 states, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa,
Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina,
