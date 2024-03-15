Senate Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1424

PENNSYLVANIA, March 15 - PRINTER'S NO. 1424

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

251

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD, DUSH,

PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, K. WARD,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, ARGALL, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN, J. WARD,

VOGEL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN, MARCH 15, 2024

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 15, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Urging the Governor to offer the services of the Pennsylvania

National Guard to the State of Texas in support of Operation

Lone Star.

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution of the

United States requires the Federal Government to protect the

states against invasion; and

WHEREAS, Since January 2021, more than 7 million illegal

immigrants have crossed the southern border of the United

States, the majority of which have entered through Texas; and

WHEREAS, The Federal Government has failed to adequately

secure the border and has encouraged the increase in illegal

immigration by prohibiting Texas from defending its border; and

WHEREAS, On May 16, 2023, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent

letters to all governors in the United States requesting support

for Operation Lone Star; and

WHEREAS, Currently, 14 states, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa,

Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17