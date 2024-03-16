Lane Closure on US 50 to Begin Monday, March 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be lane closure on eastbound and westbound US 50, at the Bristol Bridge, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, through Friday, May 31, 2024, for constructing a crossover in the median for the Bristol Bridge project. The maximum lane closure width is16 feet. 24-7 operations.

Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​