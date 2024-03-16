There will be lane closure on eastbound and westbound US 50, at the Bristol Bridge, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, through Friday, May 31, 2024, for constructing a crossover in the median for the Bristol Bridge project. The maximum lane closure width is16 feet. 24-7 operations.
Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Lane Closure on US 50 to Begin Monday, March 18, 2024
