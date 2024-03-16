Road Closure on Sandy Boulevard to Begin Monday, March 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on Sandy Boulevard, Clarksburg (under Elk Creek Bridge), from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, through Tuesday, March 19, 2024, for

repairs to the parapet wall and expansion dam replacement on the Elk Creek Bridge. Daytime operations only.

Alternate routes are as follows: Church Street, Grant Street, and West Pike Street. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​