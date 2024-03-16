Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,652 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on Sandy Boulevard to Begin Monday, March 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on Sandy Boulevard, Clarksburg (under Elk Creek Bridge), from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2024, through Tuesday, March 19, 2024, for
repairs to the parapet wall and expansion dam replacement on the Elk Creek Bridge. Daytime operations only.

Alternate routes are as follows: Church Street, Grant Street, and West Pike Street. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on Sandy Boulevard to Begin Monday, March 18, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more