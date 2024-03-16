WVDOH worker in critical condition

Page Content

A West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road worker is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the scene of an accident on Thursday, March 14, 2024.



The worker was part of a crew of three setting up traffic control devices at the scene of an accident on US 50 in Clarksburg when a vehicle crashed into the work zone at about 9:45 p.m. All three workers were wearing hardhats with bright lights, and the work zone was illuminated by flashing lights on the workers’ truck and a flashing arrow sign.



The WVDOH employee is in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital with injuries to the head and shoulder. Additional updates will be provided as necessary.



Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said the most important safety component in the state’s work zones is the person behind the wheel.



“There would be far fewer accidents if drivers would pay attention and obey the law in work zones,” Wriston said. “That’s what keeps you safe and it’s what keeps our workers safe.



“Please, hear this: Obey the law in work zones,” Wriston said.​​