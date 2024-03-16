CBP officers stop marijuana, fentanyl, and cocaine smuggling attempts

EL PASO, TX - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working throughout the El Paso area ports seized over 252 pounds of narcotics in three separate failed smuggling attempts.

“Every time a CBP officer intercepts a narcotic smuggling attempt it can potentially save a life of one of our fellow citizens,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “CBP officer expertise and technology play a role in our enforcement strategy.”

Marijuana load in vehicle floor.

The first interception occurred on March 11, when two individuals arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Santa Teresa port of entry. A 20-year-old male U.S. citizen and a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen were referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included a screening by a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray). A thorough examination of the vehicle led to the discovery of 226 bundles of marijuana with a weight of 242 pounds concealed within the floor of the vehicle. The vehicle and marijuana were seized by CBP, but no arrests were immediately made.

On March 12, CBP officers working at Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing intercepted 121.5 grams of fentanyl from a 33-year-old male, U.S. citizen. The man arrived via the pedestrian lanes and was referred for a secondary inspection. A pat down search was conducted leading to the detection of one fentanyl filled bundle concealed within the male’s undergarment. The narcotics were seized by CBP, and the individual was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

Drugs hidden in muffler.

On March 13, CBP officers encountered a 36-year-old male, Mexican citizen at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing who arrived via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where anomalies were detected after a non-intrusive exam. A systematic inspection let to the discovery of 10.05 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle’s muffler. The individual, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety.