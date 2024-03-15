Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,669 in the last 365 days.

Updated Photos: MPD Seeks a Suspect Who Assaulted a Man with a Knife

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in an assault involving a knife that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1700 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim with a knife and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/aqwMVldqsak

A picture containing text, personDescription automatically generated

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24038288

###

You just read:

Updated Photos: MPD Seeks a Suspect Who Assaulted a Man with a Knife

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more