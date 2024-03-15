MPD Seeking Identity of Robbery Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2800 Block of Alabama Ave, Southeast. The suspect demanded money from the employees. The employees complied. The suspect took the money and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24039208

###