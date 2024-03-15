Submit Release
MPD Arrest Man for Stabbing Three Males in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a stabbing offense that left three adult males injured.

On January 8, 2024, at approximately 12:44 a.m., the victims were involved in an argument in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victims. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Third District officers arrested 31-year-old Tavonte Graham Peeka, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

 

CCN: 24003643

###

