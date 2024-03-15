BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1000793

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 1/31/24

LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Jessica Staton

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/31/24, detectives from the Vermont State Police received a report from the Department of Corrections of an incident involving a theft from the booking area at the Southern State Correctional Facility. The investigation revealed that Correctional Officer Jessica Staton stole an incarcerated individual’s wallet while the individual was being processed into the facility on 1/28/24. On 3/15/24, Jessica Staton was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Court on 4/23/23 to answer to the charge Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 4/23/24

COURT: Windsor County

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes