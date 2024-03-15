BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000793
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 1/31/24
LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Jessica Staton
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/31/24, detectives from the Vermont State Police received a report from the Department of Corrections of an incident involving a theft from the booking area at the Southern State Correctional Facility. The investigation revealed that Correctional Officer Jessica Staton stole an incarcerated individual’s wallet while the individual was being processed into the facility on 1/28/24. On 3/15/24, Jessica Staton was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Court on 4/23/23 to answer to the charge Petit Larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 4/23/24
COURT: Windsor County
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes