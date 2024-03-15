Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March 15, 2024, at approximately 12:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro VT

 

ACCUSED: Justin Hale                                                

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Tessa Scott                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 15, 2024, at approximately 1204 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle, Justin Hale (39), was found to have an active out of state warrant. Through investigation, it was determined that Hale and his passenger, Tessa Scott (24), were in possession of cocaine. 

 

Hale and Scott were arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Hale was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and is to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 03/18/2024 at 12:30 PM. Scott was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 04/30/2024 at 8:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/18/2024 at 12:30 PM (Hale), 04/30/2024 at 8:30 AM (Scott)        

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility (Hale)   

BAIL: $5,000 (Hale)

MUG SHOT: Included

 

Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests

