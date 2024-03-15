Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24B1001879
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 15, 2024, at approximately 12:04 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro VT
ACCUSED: Justin Hale
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Tessa Scott
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 15, 2024, at approximately 1204 hours, a Trooper assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road in the town of Brattleboro after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle, Justin Hale (39), was found to have an active out of state warrant. Through investigation, it was determined that Hale and his passenger, Tessa Scott (24), were in possession of cocaine.
Hale and Scott were arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Hale was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail and is to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 03/18/2024 at 12:30 PM. Scott was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 04/30/2024 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/18/2024 at 12:30 PM (Hale), 04/30/2024 at 8:30 AM (Scott)
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (Hale)
BAIL: $5,000 (Hale)
MUG SHOT: Included