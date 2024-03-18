Houston Food Bank Partners w/ Femtech Startup & Netflix Reality TV Star Aparna Shewakramani to Alleviate Period Poverty
Founder Meg Ferrigno, PhD, was inspired to create MoonPads through her humanitarian work with Tibetan nomads, where she encountered the harsh reality of period poverty.
A Green Solution to Menstrual Inequity Backed by Notable Netflix Houston Celebrity Influencer this International Women's Month
By distributing feminine hygiene products via food banks, families have a one stop shop for all their needs; it’s amazing to collaborate with MoonPads and the Houston Food Bank to serve our community.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPads, a B Corp founded by Dr. Meg Ferrigno, is teaming up with Aparna Shewakramani, star of Emmy nominated Netflix series "Indian Matchmaking" and author of "She’s Unlikeable, And Other Lies That Bring Women Down," to collaborate with the Houston Food Bank in addressing the critical issue of Period Poverty. This joint effort aims to bring awareness and practical solutions to combat the lack of access to safe and effective menstrual products.
— Aparna Shewakramani, Netflix Reality TV Star & Author
On this day, MoonPads will generously donate 2,016 boxes of tampons and 192 boxes of pads to support the fight against period poverty in the Houston area. Period Poverty adversely affects individuals by compelling forced absences from work, school, and other aspects of life. As a silent global health crisis, it impacts hundreds of millions of menstruators worldwide, with a notable impact on 1 in 5 American menstruators during their lifetime.
MoonPads, as a B Corp, focuses on providing organic, compostable pads and tampons on a buy-one, give-one basis, contributing to the eradication of period poverty. By offering a non-toxic, environmentally safe alternative to conventional menstrual products, MoonPads recognizes the interdependence between the health of menstruators and the well-being of the planet. Founder meg ferrigno, PhD, was inspired to create MoonPads through her humanitarian work with Tibetan nomads, where she encountered the harsh reality of period poverty. MoonPads offers regular pads, night time pads, and tampons that are not only affordable, comfortable, and trustworthy but also environmentally friendly. For every box sold, MoonPads commits to donating a box to someone experiencing period poverty.
Celebrate and cover this impactful event at 1 pm on March 18th at the Houston Food Bank, where MoonPads, Aparna Shewakramani, and the Houston Food Bank will unite in the shared mission of addressing period poverty.
MoonPads believes that every menstruator worldwide should have access to menstrual hygiene products that prioritize their well-being and contribute positively to the Earth. To learn more about MoonPads and their mission, visit www.ourmoonpads.com
