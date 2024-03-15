Bridge Repairs, Traffic Shifts Next Week on I-640

Motorists traveling on I-640 in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, one lane will be closed on I-640 East from just before North Broadway (Exit 6) to Washington Pike (Exit 8). Beginning at 11 p.m., the on ramp from North Broadway (Exit 6) to I-640 East will be closed intermittently to allow the contractor to shift traffic for repair activities on the bridge over Nora Road.

After this traffic shift on I-640 East is complete, the contractor will be performing a slight shift on I-640 West for repair activities on the bridge over Nora Road. One lane will be closed on I-640 West between the Washington Pike (Exit 8) on ramp and the North Broadway (Exit 6) interchange.

All of these road construction activities will take place nightly until 6 a.m., and all work is expected to be complete by Friday morning, March 22.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

