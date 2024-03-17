Submit Release
Women Peacemakers Stand Against Violence Towards Women in the Aftermath of October 7th

AMMWEC women leaders (from left to right)Farhana Khorshed, Zeba Zebunessa, Anila Ali, and Soraya Deen at the UN standing in front of the UN flag and logo

AMMWEC women leaders (from left to right)Farhana Khorshed, Zeba Zebunessa, Anila Ali, and Soraya Deen at the UN

UNITED STATES, March 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council's Muslim women peacemakers, Anila Ali, Zeba Zebunessa, Soraya Deen, and Farhana Khorshed, took a stand against violence towards women in the aftermath of October 7th heinous attacks on Israeli women at an event held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on October 11th. Representing three major American diasporas from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, these Muslim women faith leaders of America passionately condemned violence against women, particularly in the context of wars where rape is used as a weapon. Anila Ali, AMMWEC President & G100 WEF Women’s Economic Forum Gender-based violence chair for Pakistan, emphasized the urgency of combating extremism and highlighted the devastating impact of terrorism, citing her birth country, Pakistan's loss of over 70,000 lives in the War on Terror. In her address, Anila Ali underscored the detrimental effects of terrorism and extremism, emphasizing the need for collective action to eradicate such violence. She asserted, "Terrorism and extremism is not good for anyone," calling for unity in the fight against these destructive forces.

