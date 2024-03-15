Maryland State Police Investigate Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving a Trooper and Horses

March 15, 2024

(NEW MARKET, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning multiple-vehicle crash, involving a Maryland State Trooper and two horses in Frederick County.

The Maryland State Trooper was transported by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The drivers of two passenger vehicles involved were also transported by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly before 3 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70, near mile marker 62, for a report of multiple horses in the roadway. According to a preliminary investigation, two horses escaped from their enclosures and had wandered onto I-70 when they were subsequently struck by multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles. The two horses were found deceased on the scene.

While stopped on I-70 assisting one of the disabled passenger vehicles involved in the previous crash, the trooper, who was in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated, was struck by another vehicle traveling west on I-70. The striking vehicle remained on the scene. Charges are not being filed at this time.

All lanes on I-70 were closed briefly for the crash investigation. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures. Officers from Frederick County Animal Control and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist.

This crash remains under investigation.

###



