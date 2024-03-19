Erin Buchness, Kent Imaging Clinical Specialist, Receives Prestigious Wound Care Award

Erin Buchness, Clinical Specialist, MHL, RN, CHWS, MAPWCA

Erin Buchness, Clinical Specialist, receives Master of the American Professional Wound Care Association and Hyperbaric and Wound Care Specialist Certification

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to congratulate Erin Buchness, Clinical Specialist for Kent, on her recent achievement of receiving her Master of the American Professional Wound Care Association (MAPWCA) award in September 2023. This award is peer-nominated and recognizes Erin as a key opinion leader for making a difference in wound care through education, research, and advocacy. It exemplifies Erin’s pursuit of excellence in the field of wound care as she embodies Kent’s mission of improving outcomes in as many patients as possible.

Erin continues to soar to new heights in her career, completing her Certification as a Hyperbaric and Wound Specialist (CHWS) in February 2024. Her recent award and continued clinical training demonstrate her passion for innovation and advancement in wound care. The APWCA is a worldwide leader in clinician advocacy and education for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic wounds. Combined with her patient-centered care and inter-professional collaboration, her recognition by the APWCA is exciting and well-deserved.

“Erin brings a wealth of knowledge to the clinical team at Kent Imaging,” states Christine Shettel, Vice President for Clinical Services at Kent Imaging, “I’ve worked closely alongside Erin and can attest to her work ethic and clinical expertise in a variety of settings. The award is well-earned and we’re extremely fortunate to have her at Kent.”

As a Cadet for the Army ROTC Scholarship, Erin was a graduate of Syracuse University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She began her career at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, after receiving her Commission into the Army as a Second Lieutenant. For five years, Erin cared for Veterans, wounded Soldiers, Marines and Airmen of the US Army in the Step Down and Intensive Care units.

Her career transitioned in 2010 as she transferred to become a civilian nurse at a level one trauma center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, in Northern Virginia, working in the Medical Surgical ICU. Her clinical expertise evolved when she joined the ICU Skin Team to assist and educate unit staff members on skin and wound assessment and documentation.

Three years later, Erin relocated to Missouri, joining the inpatient Burn and Wound team at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO. In 2014, she joined the newly opened Mercy Wound Care and Hyperbaric Clinic, earning a promotion in 2017 to Clinical Nurse Manager. Kent Imaging was pleased to welcome Erin as a Clinical Specialist in 2023, focusing on the application and implementation of SnapshotNIR to advance wound care and hyperbaric oxygen treatment protocols.

Erin continually brings her passion and expertise to the countless patients she has cared for over the years, and she contributes her success to those she surrounds herself with, stating "Thank you to my husband, children and Kent family; it's because of your support, unwavering confidence and guidance I have been able to achieve my goals."

Erin has an extensive background in wound care and continues to move the industry forward, positively impacting her patients’ quality of life. Kent Imaging is excited to share her achievements and have her 20 years of clinical expertise as part of the team.

About Kent Imaging

