Kent Imaging Brings SnapshotNIR to Italy Following CE Mark Certification

Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, commercially launches SnapshotNIR in Italy with Artech SRL following CE Marking.

Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR immediately and effectively addresses a widespread issue: the assessment of tissue oxygenation, a fundamental parameter in the follow-up of critical patients.” — Emilio Contini, President of Artech SRL

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, partners with Artech SRL to commercially launch SnapshotNIR in Italy. The near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) device obtained CE Marking earlier this year, representing a significant milestone in the Kent’s global expansion efforts. Artech SRL, a seasoned medical device distribution company, will lead the way in Italy, providing clinicians with a groundbreaking tool for assessing tissue oxygenation and wound healing potential.

“For over 30 years, we have supported Italian physicians in evaluating and selecting innovative technologies backed by solid scientific research,” said Emilio Contini, President of Artech SRL, and Enrico Contini, Marketing Manager. “We believed in Kent Imaging’s SnapshotNIR from the very beginning because it immediately and effectively addresses a widespread issue: the assessment of tissue oxygenation, a fundamental parameter in the follow-up of critical patients.”

SnapshotNIR is a non-invasive, handheld imaging device that provides clinicians with immediate insights into microvascular tissue viability below the surface of the skin or wound. By quantifying oxyhemoglobin, deoxyhemoglobin, and total hemoglobin, it automatically calculates tissue oxygen saturation (StO2) and can do so on a broad range of patients and skin tones. With its intuitive touchscreen, portable design, and absence of wires or carts, SnapshotNIR is redefining how point-of-care tissue assessment is performed.

“Launching SnapshotNIR in Italy is a pivotal moment for Kent Imaging,” said Pierre Lemire, Chief Executive Officer of Kent. “With CE Marking in place, we’re excited to bring our advanced imaging technology to clinicians across Europe. SnapshotNIR is redefining how tissue health is evaluated—delivering fast, objective insights that support better decision-making and improved patient outcomes. We’re eager to collaborate with healthcare providers in Italy to make a meaningful impact in wound care.”

Lemire continued, “We are proud to partner with the Artech team, comprised of highly qualified medical technology experts, to make this device available to Italian clinical facilities. We are confident it can provide valuable support and assist doctors in delivering optimal patient care.”

SnapshotNIR’s capabilities have already made lasting impressions among industry leaders in Italy, in research and in clinical settings. Dr. Christiana M. Baggiore, Director of SOC Diabetology, Endocrinology, and Clinical Allergy and Immunology at Azienda USL in Florence, Italy, commented:

“The integration of near-infrared spectroscopy through SnapshotNIR significantly improves diagnosis and follow-up for patients with diabetic foot ulcers. It is especially valuable in monitoring lesions caused by peripheral vascular disease, both pre- and post-revascularization procedures. By tracking oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin levels over time, clinicians can more precisely adjust local and systemic therapies, positively influencing healing outcomes and reducing the risk of amputation.

“I’ve particularly noticed the powerful impact of the Hemoglobin View feature, offering real-time visualization of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood. This enables more informed decision-making across a wide range of clinical environments, from surgical and acute care to outpatient and mobile wound management.”

SnapshotNIR has already played a role in research studies, including an ongoing study in Pisa. The reach spans from the bilateral Italy-Canada project (IFC-CNR and The National Research Council Institute for Biodiagnostics) titled “New imaging techniques for the understanding of cardiac disease mechanisms and their management” (2007–2012), to the ongoing clinical protocol ADisIRast for evaluating perfusion during reconstructive breast surgery in collaboration with the Breast Unit of the Pisan University Hospital.

Professor Fabio Recchia, Director of the Institute of Physiology at the National Research Council (IFC-CNR), stated:

“Our institute has extensive experience with NIRS technology, having applied it in research spanning from cardiac imaging and breast reconstruction to chronic wound assessment. Earlier versions of the device were used to monitor tissue oxygenation and ulcer healing progression, as well as to study microcirculatory dysfunction in conditions like Systemic Sclerosis.

“Now, with CE marking secured, we see great potential for NIRS-based technologies to expand into numerous clinical areas—including diabetes care, cardiac surgery, transplant medicine, regenerative therapies, and oncology. The ability to non-invasively assess tissue perfusion and oxygenation opens new frontiers for patient monitoring and personalized treatment.”

Kent Imaging is excited to take this step into the European market and meet the needs of clinicians looking for solutions to the complexity of advanced wound care.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

About Artech SRL

Artech markets biomedical devices for cardiac surgery and hemodynamics in Italy. It is the exclusive distributor for Italy of cutting-edge devices such as prosthetic valves and cardiac surgery instruments, Renal Guard machines and therapies, and Medistim, Neuroptics, Dr. F. Koheler Chemie and Sudoscan. We are located in Cavezzo, in the heart of the Mirandola biomedical district, north of Modena. Website: https://www.artech-srl.com/

