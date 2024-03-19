Anura and Webbula Announce Strategic Partnership to Combat Digital Ad Fraud
Anura and Webbula announce their strategic partnership to combat digital ad fraud and safeguarding the integrity of online advertising campaigns.
Our partnership with Webbula shows our commitment to providing clients with the resources they need for a holistic approach to fraud prevention and data integrity.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura Solutions, LLC, a leading force in ad fraud solutions, and Webbula, a trusted authority in email hygiene and data quality services, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at combatting digital ad fraud and safeguarding the integrity of online advertising campaigns.
— Rich Kahn
The partnership between Anura and Webbula brings together two industry-leading companies committed to delivering unparalleled solutions for combating ad fraud and ensuring the authenticity of digital advertising traffic and data. By combining Anura's advanced ad fraud solution with Webbula's expertise in email hygiene and data quality services, advertisers and publishers can now access a comprehensive suite of solutions to safeguard their digital advertising investments and enhance campaign performance.
Tim Hartley, Vice President of Business Development at Webbula, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I'm excited about the partnership between Webbula and Anura. We believe in Truth in Data, and what better way to ensure quality traffic and data is reaching you than by combining the two best-in-class services. Online anonymity has led to a major increase in bad actors. Fraud is at an all-time high and it's our job to help companies stay informed by identifying bad actors and data. Leveraging tools to identify whether the traffic source or data is real is what you get by using Anura and Webbula."
Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with Webbula shows our commitment to providing clients with the resources they need for a holistic approach to fraud prevention and data integrity. By joining forces, we are prepared to address the challenges of digital advertising fraud more effectively than ever before. Together, we are empowering advertisers and publishers with the tools they need to navigate the digital world securely."
Anura is renowned for its cutting-edge ad fraud solution, which leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning to identify and mitigate fraudulent activities in real-time. The solution protects any company that spends money in the digital space. As a TAG certified company that follows industry standards, Anura protects web assets by eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud, protecting brands and ensuring digital marketing effectiveness.
Webbula specializes in email hygiene and data quality services, offering solutions designed to enhance the accuracy, relevance, and effectiveness of email marketing campaigns. With a focus on data integrity and compliance, Webbula empowers clients to optimize their email marketing efforts and achieve superior campaign performance.
Together, Anura and Webbula are positioned to revolutionize the fight against digital ad fraud, equipping advertisers and publishers with the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of digital advertising with confidence.
For more information about Anura and its comprehensive ad fraud detection solutions, please visit Anura at https://www.anura.io.
To learn more about Webbula and its email hygiene and data quality services, please visit Webbula at https://webbula.com.
Linda McCauley
Anura
lmccauley@anura.io
