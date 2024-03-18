Vouched Wins 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Digital Identity
Proprietary artificial intelligence models bring industry-leading scale, speed and accuracy to identity verification
Making fintech companies stronger helps Vouched fulfill its mission ... to provide expert identity verification services to anyone, anywhere, so they have access to life's most essential services.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vouched, builder of proprietary artificial intelligence models that bring industry-leading scale, speed and accuracy to identity verification, has been recognized with the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Innovation in Digital Identity. FinTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization.
— John Baird
The recognition follows a string of honors for the AI developer, including the AI Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Biometrics Solution, being named to the prestigious GeekWire 200 list of the fastest-growing tech startups in the Northwest, and CEO and co-founder John Baird being named one of the 10 Most Influential AI Leaders to Watch in 2023 by Inc., the American magazine focused on business, entrepreneurship and technology.
“Fintech companies help bring access to credit, loans and basic services to the most vulnerable in our country, including more than 650,000 people who are unhoused and more than 24 million households that are unbanked or underbanked,” said Baird. “Making fintech companies stronger helps Vouched fulfill its mission, which is to provide expert identity verification services to anyone, anywhere, so they have access to life's most essential services.”
Vouched's AI-driven solution delivers comprehensive and adaptable identity verification, even for those traditionally difficult to identify, such as the unhoused, unbanked, underbanked, students without credit history, and refugees. This innovation empowers businesses with the ability to authenticate anyone, anywhere, at any time. What distinguishes Vouched is its proprietary AI and adaptive IDV solution, designed to support customer growth, acquisition goals, and regulatory requirements. Its real-time decision process delivers industry-leading response rates, making Vouched the only IDV solution companies need for secure and efficient identity verification.
Utilizing dozens of proprietary AI models and rigorous data checks simultaneously, Vouched can verify individuals and detect over 99.58% of known fraud cases - one of the industry's top detection rates. The company’s end-to-end solution includes proprietary AI technology that allows Vouched to quickly and easily scale its platform as new forms of identification emerge globally, as well as extracting and examining ID documents for fraud, including liveness and other fraud reviews.
Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC, BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, and SeaChange Ventures. Learn more at www.vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program recognizing the fintech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including digital banking, personal finance, lending, payments, investments, regtech, insurtech and many more. Thousands of nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the financial services and technology industries, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
