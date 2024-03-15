March 15th-16th-17th ARTmosphère in the San Francisco Bay: A Festival of Francophone Expression
ARTmosphère: An artistic Kaleidoscope of Francophone Expression”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March, an enchanting first edition festival emerges onto the cultural landscape: ARTmosphère, a vibrant celebration of Francophone arts and culture, will grace The Bay Area with its inaugural first edition from Friday, March 15th to Sunday, March 17th.
Marking its debut in the San Francisco Bay Area, ARTmosphère is a testament to the rich tapestry of Francophone creativity. From captivating short film screenings to mesmerizing live performances, sumptuous dinners, spirited soirées, and imaginative workshops for adults and children, this event offers an immersive exploration of French-speaking talent.
With deep roots in the promotion of international French and Francophone artists spanning over two decades, the nonprofit organization PIAFF ENTERTAINMENT, in collaboration with diplomatic delegations, orchestrates this exquisite affair. Visitors to San Francisco will have the opportunity to revel in the brilliance of Francophone arts, guided by PIAFF's unwavering dedication to showcasing diverse talents from the French-speaking world.
About ARTmosphère:
Picture this: a vibrant celebration of all things Francophone, lighting up the streets of San Francisco, Berkeley, and Palo Alto over the weekend of March 15th to 17th, 2024. ARTmosphère is not just a festival; it's a whirlwind tour of French-speaking talents, from captivating bilingual performances to eye-pleasing art exhibitions and family-friendly fun.
Thanks to the Alliance Française de San Francisco, The Ecole Bilingue Berkeley, and the Silicon Valley International School cooperation as we invite you to dive headfirst into a world of theater, music, dance, and cinema. But that's not all – we're dishing up a culinary extravaganza, with a special evening hosted by our favorite French-speaking restaurant, featuring a buffet feast, dazzling entertainment, and beats to keep you grooving all night long.
Most events are free, but space is limited for some events, so grab your spot before it's gone! ARTmosphère is a place where creativity and community come together delightfully.
Register at www.piaff.org & Watch the program here: piaff.org/program
Program:
Meet ARTmosphère, a dazzling creation conceived by Anne-Lorraine Bahi, the powerhouse behind PIAFF ENTERTAINMENT to bring together francophone artists from all around the world.
Kicking off with a bang, we're diving into seven French-language short films. (Subtitled in English) For three action-packed days, ARTmosphère will be your go-to spot for all things artsy, with events popping up across San Francisco, Berkeley, and Palo Alto.
Day one, Friday, March 15th, launches at Alliance Française de San Francisco from 6 pm. Then, buckle up for a screening of six sensational short films from France, Cameroun, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Luxembourg, Quebec, Belgium, and Lebanon.
Saturday, March 16th, is where the fun takes off! Get ready for a day jam-packed with creativity. At Alliance Française de San Francisco, kids get hands-on with French authors and illustrators for some seriously cool workshops. Meanwhile, the Ecole Berkeley Bilingual will be buzzing with creative writing sessions.
Don't miss the evening show in Berkeley ($25), starring a lineup of artists, musicians, dancers and comedians. Then, it's off to San Francisco for the Soirée Baobab, a delicious dive into Senegalese francophone culture.
Wrapping up on Sunday, March 17th, Silicon Valley International School in Palo Alto hosts a showcase of French artists, painters, photographers, designers and sculptors. It's a jam-packed program designed for all art lovers in the Bay Area. Let's make some ARTmosphère magic happen.
