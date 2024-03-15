Submit Release
News Search

There were 141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,681 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Violating Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE

       


CASE#: 24B2001091


RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato


STATION: Royalton VSP           


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024


INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT


 


ACCUSED:  Michael A. Taylor


AGE: 30


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bethel, VT


VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release


VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.


 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On March 15, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a family disturbance in Bethel. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Michael A. Taylor was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on March 18, 2024 at 1230 hours. 


 


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT DATE / TIME:   03-18-2024  / 1230 hours      


COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court


LODGED:  No  


LOCATION: N/A


BAIL:  No


MUG SHOT: Yes


            


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.*

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Violating Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more