Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Violating Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001091
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton VSP
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
ACCUSED: Michael A. Taylor
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 15, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a family disturbance in Bethel. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Michael A. Taylor was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on March 18, 2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 03-18-2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: No
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.*