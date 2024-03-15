Royalton Barracks // Domestic Assault & Violating Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 24B2001091





RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato





STATION: Royalton VSP





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024





INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT









ACCUSED: Michael A. Taylor





AGE: 30





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT





VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release





VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 15, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a family disturbance in Bethel. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Michael A. Taylor was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on March 18, 2024 at 1230 hours.









COURT ACTION: Y





COURT DATE / TIME: 03-18-2024 / 1230 hours





COURT: Windsor County Superior Court





LODGED: No





LOCATION: N/A





BAIL: No





MUG SHOT: Yes













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.*