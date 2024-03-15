Joy Dister-Dominguez Appointed to New Position for Care Ministry
The Caring Congregation’s Rev. Joy Dister-Dominguez is being appointed as the new Director of Care and Healing by United Methodist Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr.OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caring Congregation’s Rev. Joy Dister-Dominguez is being appointed as the new Director of Care and Healing by United Methodist Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr. This new position will be part of a newly formed conference that will join the North Texas, Central Texas, and Northwest Texas Conferences at the end of the year. The new appointment for Dister-Dominquez will be effective July 1, 2024, and is part of the Five Strategic Priorities for the new conference. The strategic plan has 5 major focus areas that includes to Maximize Care and Healing.
Joy Dister-Dominguez is a national team leader for The Caring Congregation. She was appointed to The Caring Congregation in 2023 along with her appointment as an associate pastor to Keller United Methodist Church where she has been overseeing care ministry. Joy joined The Caring Congregation in 2019 as a national team member conducting webinars and seminars around the country. She produces a weekly podcast on various aspects of care and was a contributing author to the Concise Guide and Implementation Guide for The Caring Congregation.
"As the Director of Care and Healing in this new United Methodist Conference, I look forward to working with The Caring Congregation in a new capacity,” said Rev. Dister- Dominguez. “It will be vital to have The Caring Congregation train and equip local churches in the newly formed conference to create new care teams and expand and deepen existing care ministries. Continuous training and evaluation to address the church and the community needs in terms of care and healing will be paramount to accomplishing our mission and being known as the church that cares."
“Joy has been instrumental in our work,” said Rev. Karen Lampe, the founder of The Caring Congregation. “Joy lives and breathes care and has set up our model of care in three different large churches and now will help create a vision for care and healing across this new conference. We are excited for her and what it will mean to create a culture of care in many Texas churches.”
“As our three conferences unite, we must have strong, forward-thinking leaders like Joy Dister-Dominguez, to help support a high-performing organizational culture that will drive missional growth and impact,” said Bishop Saenz. “She brings valuable experience from the local church. Her gifts and expertise will enable us to expand and enhance our mission throughout the boundaries of our new annual conference.”
The Caring Congregation teaches church leaders a team approach to care ministry based on a scalable model for churches of all sizes. It is recognized by the United Methodist Church as qualification for a Specialization in Congregational Care for Certified Lay Ministers. For more information about The Caring Congregation is available at www.thecaringcongregation.com.
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook