America’s Boating Channel Features SAFETY IN SECONDS on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® - America's Boating Club® (USPS-ABC), now features SAFETY IN SECONDS on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

SAFETY IN SECONDS shows viewers how to choose and fit a life jacket to keep a child safe from open water drownings.

The video is Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from March 17 through March 23.

Viewers are also welcome to stay tuned for more videos from SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE coming soon to America’s Boating Channel that will be available to Watch Anytime on America’s Boating Channel at bit.ly/SKWonTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Safe Kids Worldwide President Torine Creppy.

Kathy Strachan noted, “Safe Kids Worldwide’s SAFETY IN SECONDS VIDEO offers an attractive step-by-step reminder about the importance of fitting young children with proper life jackets and ensuring that they wear them near the water.”

Torine Creppy added, “Making sure kids are wearing the right life jacket with the proper fit is one of the best ways to keep them safe while boating and participating in water activities. We are delighted with the additional exposure for this life-saving information provided by America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV offerings and look forward to producing more videos to help kids stay safe around boats and near the water.”

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel, and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel, and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel was recognized in 2024 with the Canadian Safe Boating Award (CASBA) as Best Boating Safety Initiative, in 2023 with the Go Global Award for Maritime Services, in 2022 with the International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for best Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series, and in 2021 with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as Top Marine Media Outlet. Viewership promotion of America's Boating Channel is underwritten in part by a grant from the USPS Endowment Fund.

About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide® is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-14 and build equitable and sustained systems that support injury prevention. Most people are surprised to learn preventable injuries are the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Safe Kids works with strategic partners and an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, sleep-related deaths, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. We achieve this work through a public health approach that includes research, interventions to educate and raise awareness, safety device distribution, and advocacy at the federal, state, and local levels. Safe Kids also supports a worldwide alliance of like-minded organizations in more than 20 countries. Since 1987, Safe Kids and its partners have contributed to a more than 61 percent reduction in the rate of fatal childhood unintentional injury in the U.S. Learn more at safekids.org.

