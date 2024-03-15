Renegade Lemonade Wine Announces Exciting Partnership with Pacific Southern Wine Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renegade Lemonade Wine Announces Exciting Partnership with Pacific Southern Wine Company
Renegade Lemonade Wine is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Pacific Southern Wine Company. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Renegade Lemonade Wine as it joins the esteemed portfolio of Pacific Southern Wine Company, who since 1989 has provided sales and brand marketing services to Global winery customers.
Renegade Lemonade Wine, handcrafted from 100 % lemons, no grapes is celebrated for its refreshing pallet and unique flavor profile. Aiming to reach new heights with the support and expertise of Pacific Southern Wine Company this strategic alliance underscores Renegade Lemonade Wine's dedication to expanding its presence in the market while maintaining its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
"We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Pacific Southern Wine Company," said Brady Reiter, Founder of Renegade Lemonade Wine. "Their reputation for delivering exceptional services and their extensive distribution network make them the ideal partner for Renegade Lemonade Wine as we continue to grow and evolve."
Pacific Southern Wine Company shares in Renegade Lemonade Wine's vision of providing consumers with innovative and a distinctive beverage that captures the essence of enjoyment and the celebration of lemon wine. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to introduce Renegade Lemonade Wine to a wider audience, offering consumers an unparalleled drinking experience that blends tradition with innovation.
"We are thrilled to welcome Renegade Lemonade Wine to our esteemed portfolio," remarked Hank Bremer, President of Pacific Southern Wine Company. "Renegade Lemonade Wine's story, quality and creativity aligns perfectly with our values, and we are excited to bring this exceptional product to our customers across the United States."
Renegade Lemonade Wine looks forward to a successful partnership with Pacific Southern Wine Company as we embark on this journey together to redefine the boundaries of taste and enjoyment in the beverage industry.
For more information about Renegade Lemonade Wine and its partnership with Pacific Southern Wine Company, please visit www.renegadelemonadewine.com
About Renegade Lemonade Wine:
Est. 2020 in Dallas, GA basement of Brady & Alexandra Reiter, it is the first and only wine made from 100% lemons, no grapes! Renegade Lemonade is light, crisp and refreshing with an exquisite balance of tart and sweet. Whether sipped on its own or used as a base for creative cocktails, it adds a touch of sophistication to any celebration.
About Pacific Southern Wine Company:
Pacific Southern Wine Co was created in 1989 for the sole purpose of bringing awareness and increasing market distribution for their premium brands in the Southeastern US. Appreciation of the heritage and quality of each of our brands’ beginnings and current market goals translates into increased awareness and market penetration with distributors, restaurateurs, retailers and consumers.
Collectively, the Pacific Southern team has over 150 years’ experience implementing go to market strategies and developing distributor and customer relations. They have an established reputation for representing premium products, consistently building brands and sustaining long-term brand relationships.
Sophia MacMurdo
Sophia MacMurdo
Renegade Lemonade
support@rlemonade.com
