CloudDefense.AI Launches Context Graph and Hacker's View for Google Cloud Platform

As we unveil the Context Graph and Hacker's View, we're not just introducing features; we're empowering security teams with unprecedented visibility and foresight into their cloud environments.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of cloud security solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest features for the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The Context Graph and Hacker's View – these two new features are designed to revolutionize security operations and bolster defenses against cyber threats.
— Abhi Arora, COO of CloudDefense.AI
The Context Graph empowers security engineers with unparalleled precision in identifying, prioritizing, and remediating risks within their GCP environment. By leveraging advanced algorithms and comprehensive data analysis, the Context Graph enables teams to navigate complex security landscapes with ease, ensuring a proactive approach to threat management.
Complementing the Context Graph, Hacker's View offers a unique perspective into network vulnerabilities by simulating the viewpoint of a malicious actor. This feature provides security professionals with invaluable insights into potential weak points and security gaps within their infrastructure, facilitating swift and effective remediation efforts.
CloudDefense.AI remains committed to driving innovation in cloud security and enabling organizations to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. The introduction of the Context Graph and Hacker's View mark significant milestones in this journey, reinforcing CloudDefense.AI's position as a trusted partner in safeguarding cloud environments.
Book a free Demo with CloudDefense.AI to explore these features firsthand and experience the difference they can make in securing your GCP infrastructure.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
