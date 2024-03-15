Williston Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A1001331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024 at approximately 2026 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cochran Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dennis MacDonald

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head, leg injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rebecca Duke

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 23, 2024 at approximately 2026 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a head on two vehicle crash on US Route 2 at Cochran Road in the town of Richmond. Troopers arrived on scene and identified operator 1 as Dennis MacDonald (31) of Bakersfield and operator 2 as Rebecca Duke (49) of Richmond. Based on witness statements and evidence obtained on scene, operator 1 was traveling north on US Route 2, crossed the center line and crashed into operator 2 traveling south on US Route 2. Both operators were transported UVM Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

On the night of the incident, MacDonald displayed several indicators of alcohol impairment. Blood evidence obtained from MacDonald indicated he was over the legal limit at the time of the crash. MacDonald was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 25, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2024 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

