Submit Release
News Search

There were 146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,698 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash - DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24A1001331                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks      

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024 at approximately 2026 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cochran Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dennis MacDonald

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Head, leg injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rebecca Duke

AGE: 49  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On February 23, 2024 at approximately 2026 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a head on two vehicle crash on US Route 2 at Cochran Road in the town of Richmond.  Troopers arrived on scene and identified operator 1 as Dennis MacDonald (31) of Bakersfield and operator 2 as Rebecca Duke (49) of Richmond.  Based on witness statements and evidence obtained on scene, operator 1 was traveling north on US Route 2, crossed the center line and crashed into operator 2 traveling south on US Route 2.  Both operators were transported UVM Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.  

 

On the night of the incident, MacDonald displayed several indicators of alcohol impairment.  Blood evidence obtained from MacDonald indicated he was over the legal limit at the time of the crash.  MacDonald was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 25, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden Superior

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2024 at 0815 hours             

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash - DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more