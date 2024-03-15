Williston Barracks / Two Vehicle Crash - DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A1001331
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024 at approximately 2026 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cochran Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Dennis MacDonald
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Head, leg injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Rebecca Duke
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 23, 2024 at approximately 2026 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a head on two vehicle crash on US Route 2 at Cochran Road in the town of Richmond. Troopers arrived on scene and identified operator 1 as Dennis MacDonald (31) of Bakersfield and operator 2 as Rebecca Duke (49) of Richmond. Based on witness statements and evidence obtained on scene, operator 1 was traveling north on US Route 2, crossed the center line and crashed into operator 2 traveling south on US Route 2. Both operators were transported UVM Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
On the night of the incident, MacDonald displayed several indicators of alcohol impairment. Blood evidence obtained from MacDonald indicated he was over the legal limit at the time of the crash. MacDonald was subsequently issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on April 25, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden Superior
COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2024 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111