Macalat® Organic Sweet Dark Chocolate Wins 2024 NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West
Macalat® was announced as a 2024 NEXTY Awards Winner at Expo West Natural Products Expo, highlighting a new chocolate category: Organic Sweet Dark Chocolate.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macalat® is excited to announce winning the 2024 NEXTY Award with the emergence of the new category of chocolate, Organic Sweet Dark Chocolate.
The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. These were the largest NEXTY Awards ever, with nearly 1,500 nominations. Macalat® was amongst the 154 finalists for the Expo West 2024 edition of these natural products industry awards.
Macalat® is set to redefine and disrupt the chocolate industry with a new category, Organic Sweet Dark Chocolate that is also honestly sugar free. The innovative creation introduces a completely new category of bitter-free 70% sweet dark chocolate, offering a delightful superfood-infused experience that transcends the limitations of traditional craft bean-to-bar dark chocolates.
By incorporating a new flavorless Fermented Mushroom Mycelium Extract, developed by mushroom ingredient innovator, MycoTechnology, Macalat® successfully eliminates bitterness and astringency, revealing a full spectrum of cacao and superfood flavors that leave no unpleasant mouth feel or aftertaste. This innovative mushroom ingredient revolutionizes the chocolate experience, without the need for sugar, revealing an unparalleled chocolate taste sensation.
Certified Organic sugar-free, Macalat® presents a host of impressive features, including 70% Peruvian Cacao, a plant-based superfood composition, zero-net carbs, and finally, freedom from bitterness. With its wholesome superfood attributes, Macalat® stands as a testament to the future of chocolate innovation. The benefits of 70% cacao are emerging as the healthiest way of consuming chocolate. The final dark chocolate barrier for most consumers is addressed. Superfoodie consumers may have it both ways, now. The end of bitterness AND the end of sugar.
Combining the velvety smoothness of perfectly tempered 70% Peruvian Cacao with other plant-based superfood inclusions such as Maca, Lucuma, Vanilla, Monk Fruit, and Cinnamon, Macalat® captivates with its gentle and unique caramel-like sweetness. The addition of the remarkable mushroom extract ensures a smooth and sweet finish, devoid of any bitterness or harshness. The mushroom ingredient is not sweet, itself, but works like alchemy on the taste buds. Truly incredible. Tasting is Believing!
Macalat® is currently exhibiting at booth N416 at Natural Products Expo West through March 15th, 2024 at 6:00 PM, PST.
For more information about Macalat®, the new category and its innovative ingredients, please visit www.Macalat.com. Detailed ingredient information is available on the website, with links, providing a comprehensive understanding of Macalat®’s exceptional quality and innovation.
For product samples and sales inquiries, please contact Laura Brown, Laura@Macalat.com. 519-708-0055.
For investor relations, please contact: Lisa Ellis, Lisa@Macalat.com. 919-606-1754.
For formulation-related questions, please contact: John Troy JohnTroy@TheWizardLLC.com. 336-562-3225.
