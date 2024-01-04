The Advent of a New Chocolate Category: Macalat Organic Sweet Dark Chocolate

Macalat Sweet Dark Chocolate Macalat Sweet Dark Chocolate - Organic, Sugar-Free, and Bitter-Free John Troy, The Wizard LLC - Macalat

Macalat has created a new chocolate category, Sweet Dark Chocolate, crafted with mushroom technology to remove the bitter of dark chocolate with zero sugar.

The marvelous mushroom extract acts to cut the bitter notes of the cacao, so the bar has a rich, sweet taste but with zero sugar and zero net carbs.” — Julie Upton, MS, RD, CSSD, Eat This, Not That