Upcoming Traffic Impacts on Alcoa Highway

Motorists traveling on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning on Monday, March 18 and continuing through Saturday, March 23, the contractor will perform rolling roadblocks on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail. These rolling roadblocks will take place in short intervals (approximately 20 minutes each) and will be spaced out to allow traffic to return to normal flow between operations. These rolling roadblocks will be intermittent daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are necessary to allow crews to safely mobilize equipment and perform rock excavation and clearing activities.

In addition, beginning on Monday, March 18 and continuing through Saturday, March 23, crews will be conducting flagging operations on the ramp from northbound Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) at the traffic signal at Cherokee Trail and on Cherokee Trail at Medical Center Way. The flagging operations will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow trucks to safely turn onto the ramp to southbound Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) as they clear trees at Medical Center Way and haul soil to the fill area for the new interchange.

On Tuesday, March 19, crews will close the right lane in each direction (one direction at a time) on Cherokee Trail between Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) and Medical Center Way between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to remove old pavement markings. Crews will also re-stripe one lane in each direction and install temporary portable concrete barrier rail along the right side of the westbound traffic lane. This is necessary to provide the contractor adequate space to safely install storm drain and construct a proposed retaining wall along Cherokee Trail.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.