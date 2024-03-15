Submit Release
Montgomery County Council Launches New Online Correspondence System

MARYLAND, March 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024

New webform will provide residents with an easy way to contact Councilmembers

As part of the Montgomery County Council’s continued efforts to facilitate communications between the Council and County residents, a new centralized web intake form was launched today.

The webform serves as an initial intake form for residents to contact all or specific Councilmembers, just as they have done previously by using the “County.Council” email or the individual email addresses for Councilmember offices.

The Council’s new webform offers a dropdown feature to help residents easily and quickly direct their questions or provide their views to the councilmembers. Using the drop-down lists in the webform, residents can address their correspondence to specific Councilmembers, the full Council or specific committees on a range of topics and includes features for sending comments about community and legislative issues as well as general questions.

The goal of the new correspondence system is to simplify the way communications from residents reach the appropriate County Council office. To do so, all correspondence received through the webform will be routed, reviewed and assigned to the appropriate Councilmember office or Council staff member for response.

A video guide to demonstrate how to use the web intake form can be found here.

Release ID: 24-102
Media Contact: Sonya Healy 240-777-7926, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805

