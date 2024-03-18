Submit Release
Next Day Access North Indianapolis, New Franchise

Garrett Brown, Next Day Access Owner

Next Day Access is proud to announce the opening of the Next Day Access North Indianapolis franchise location.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is extending their reach to a new franchise location in north Indianapolis, Indiana. Garrett Brown, a Purdue graduate, explains how he became interested in the franchising world.

After obtaining a mechanical engineering degree, Garrett began working in manufacturing while keeping his dream of becoming a business owner in mind. As his desire to get more involved in his community grew, he was searching for more ways to get involved. When his wife showed him a podcast that empowers future business owners, it encouraged him to action. Garrett began researching various franchising opportunities, where he found that the Next Day Access core values aligned with his own. “Next Day Access stood out and checked all the right boxes.” From that moment, he knew it would not only be an easy decision, but the right one.

Garrett recognizes that as the North Indy population continues to expand, more people will require accessibility solutions. Garrett says, “I want to bring these solutions with an outstanding team delivering the best experience. I believe out world needs a positive movement in our culture, and I believe we can make that happen.”

Next Day Access North Indianapolis allows Garrett to be both a business owner and a positive force in his community. “The work we do makes real impacts in individual people’s lives,” says Garrett, “and individuals are what communities are made of.”

Next Day Access North Indianapolis will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across the area. They provide a range of custom accessibility & mobility solutions for residences and businesses such as wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, wheelchair lifts, and bath safety solutions.

To learn more about Next Day Access North Indianapolis, visit their website www.nextdayaccess.com/indianapolis-in

About Next Day Access

Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With over 38 franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com

