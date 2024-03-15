Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Turner Takes Home International Association of Chiefs of Police 2023 Trooper of the Year

March 15, 2024

~Trooper Turner’s award marks Florida Highway Patrol’s second consecutive win among national finalists~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Last night, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) held its annual ceremony to select and honor its Trooper of the Year. Nominees from across the United States and Canada gathered to attend the ceremony held in San Antonio, Texas, to find out if their nominee would take home the auspicious title of Trooper of the Year.

From among four finalists, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)Trooper Steven Turner was selected as the winner. Trooper Turner was nominated for his heroic response to an incident that occurred in February 2023, where he actively pursued burglary suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, one of the suspects discharged a firearm at passing motorists. However, Trooper Turner engaged in the pursuit and successfully initiated a PIT maneuver, which rendered the suspect’s vehicle inoperable.

Both suspects then exited the car and fled on foot. Despite knowing that the suspect was potentially armed, Trooper Turner gave chase to one of them and attempted to apprehend him. However, the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged one round, which struck Trooper Turner in the abdomen. In response, Trooper Turner returned fire, neutralizing the threat to the public.

This award marks the second year that the Florida Highway Patrol has won. Last year, FHP Trooper Toni Schuck took home the win following an incredible act of bravery when she moved her vehicle to block the path of an impaired driver who had driven through barriers and traffic cones, speeding at over 100 mph towards the Skyway 10k race in Tampa, Florida where numerous racers were actively participating.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police annually recognizes four state troopers and provincial police officers who demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism the previous year. A winner is chosen and honored as Trooper of the Year from the four selected.

Trooper Steven Turner was also honored earlier this year when Florida House Speaker Paul Renner recognized him on the Florida House Floor as the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Day” at the State Capital.

Congratulations, Trooper Turner! We know that the State of Florida, your colleagues, friends and family, and the citizens and visitors of Florida are safer if you protect them as a valued member of the Florida Highway Patrol.

###

